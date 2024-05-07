 All Of Us Strangers OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAll Of Us Strangers OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

All Of Us Strangers OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

The romance drama is based on Taichi Yamada's Strangers, which is written and directed by Andrew Haigh

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, May 07, 2024, 05:40 PM IST
article-image
All Of Us Strangers OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform | A still from All Of Us Strangers trailer

All Of Us Strangers, starring Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal in the lead roles, released on December 22, 2023, and the film is now all set to release digitally.

Where to watch All Of Us Strangers? 

The film is slated to release on May 8, 2024, and you can enjoy the film on Disney + Hotstar. All Of Us Strangers was screened on August 31, 2023, at the 50th Telluride Film Festival and in the United Kingdom on January 26, 2024.

According to the National Board of Review, the film impressed the audience and got a positive response from critics and as a result, it became one of the top independent films of 2023.

Read Also
TP Bon OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform
article-image

Plot 

The movie depicts the story of a young man named Adam, who lost his parents in an accident when he was just 12 years old. Now, he has grown up to become a screenwriter. Instead of accepting that his parents are dead, he imagines them alive and talks to them frequently. One day, he meets another young man named Harry, who lives in the same building, and they fall in love. As Adam spends more time with Harry, his life starts changing, and they both decide to take their relationship to the next level.

Read Also
Mother Of The Bride OTT Release Date: Everything About Story, Cast & Platform
article-image

Cast and production 

The film features Andrew Scott as Adam, Paul Mescal as Harry, Ami Tredrea as Waitress, Claire Foy  plays the role of Adam's mother, Jamie Bell plays the role of Adam's father, Carter John Grout, among others.

It is produced by Sarah Harvey, Graham Broadbent and Peter Czernin under Film4, Blueprint Pictures and TSG Entertainment. Jamie D Ramsay did the cinematography and Jonathan Alberts edited the film. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Joined BJP To Fulfill Social Responsibility': Shekhar Suman

'Joined BJP To Fulfill Social Responsibility': Shekhar Suman

Shweta Tiwari Stuns In White Bralette & Hot Shorts, Fans Say 'Cant Believe She Is 43'

Shweta Tiwari Stuns In White Bralette & Hot Shorts, Fans Say 'Cant Believe She Is 43'

Dark Matter OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

Dark Matter OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

Did You know? Kylie Jenner’s Met Gala 2024 Look Was Inspired By Garden Statue

Did You know? Kylie Jenner’s Met Gala 2024 Look Was Inspired By Garden Statue

All Of Us Strangers OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

All Of Us Strangers OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform