All Of Us Strangers OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform | A still from All Of Us Strangers trailer

All Of Us Strangers, starring Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal in the lead roles, released on December 22, 2023, and the film is now all set to release digitally.

Where to watch All Of Us Strangers?

The film is slated to release on May 8, 2024, and you can enjoy the film on Disney + Hotstar. All Of Us Strangers was screened on August 31, 2023, at the 50th Telluride Film Festival and in the United Kingdom on January 26, 2024.

According to the National Board of Review, the film impressed the audience and got a positive response from critics and as a result, it became one of the top independent films of 2023.

Plot

The movie depicts the story of a young man named Adam, who lost his parents in an accident when he was just 12 years old. Now, he has grown up to become a screenwriter. Instead of accepting that his parents are dead, he imagines them alive and talks to them frequently. One day, he meets another young man named Harry, who lives in the same building, and they fall in love. As Adam spends more time with Harry, his life starts changing, and they both decide to take their relationship to the next level.

Cast and production

The film features Andrew Scott as Adam, Paul Mescal as Harry, Ami Tredrea as Waitress, Claire Foy plays the role of Adam's mother, Jamie Bell plays the role of Adam's father, Carter John Grout, among others.

It is produced by Sarah Harvey, Graham Broadbent and Peter Czernin under Film4, Blueprint Pictures and TSG Entertainment. Jamie D Ramsay did the cinematography and Jonathan Alberts edited the film.