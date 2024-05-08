Missing ‘Queen of Tears’? Here Are 5 Marriage-Themed K-dramas To Fill The Void

It’s been a week since the Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won-starrer Queen of Tears ended. The K-drama won hearts with its endearing plot line and memorable characters. Queen of Tears also broke ratings and records of several popular K-dramas like Crash Landing on You and Reply 1988. K-dramas fans who are looking for a similar marriage-themed series with an engaging plot, the following five should be on your list.



Marry My Husband

The K-dramas begins in 2023 with Kang Ji-won (Park Min-young) heart-broken to find her husband, Park Min-hwan (Lee Yi-kyung), in an intimate position with her best friend Jeong Su-min (Song Ha-yoon), after she returns from chemotherapy session. A scuffle with Min-hwan causes Ji-won’s death. However, she mystically finds herself in 2013, a few months before her marriage to Min-hwan. To teach her now-to-be-husband and her best friend, Ji-won makes an elaborate revenge plan. As the series progresses, she discovers the manager of her company, Yoo Ji-hyuk (Na In-wo) has also time travelled. They then team up to bring Ji-won’s plan to fruition and fall in love with each other along the way. From damsel in distress, she becomes the cause of Min-hwan and Su-min’s distress. Though a little slow-paced, the K-drama keeps you entertained with its blend of humour, romance, revenge, and plenty of secrets.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video



Perfect Marriage Revenge

Han Yi-joo (Jung Yoo-min) is the eldest, but adopted, daughter of a wealthy family. Her mother and sister hate her and doesn’t receive a lot of affection from her father. Her love marriage is on the brink of falling apart. Yi-joo’s troubles surmount when she is forced to take the fall for her mother’s wrong-doing. To escape arrest, she runs away but dies in a car accident. But, surprisingly, doesn’t die and wakes up a year before she is supposed to get married. Determined to reclaim her life and not be played by her family, Yi-joo seeks help from Seo Do-guk (Sung Hoon), the man who’s supposed to get married to her younger sister. The 12 episodes will keep you hooked with the numerous plot twists and revelation of startling family secrets.

Where to watch: Viki Rakuten



The Story of Park's Marriage Contract

If you love historical and time travel K-dramas, this one must be on your list. The plot revolves around Park Yeon-woo (Lee Se-young), a girl from the Joseon dynasty who time-travels to modern-day Korea in 2023 after being killed by her mother-in-law. In 2023, she meets Kang Tae-ha (Bae In-hyuk), the heir and Vice President of a Korean conglomerate, and who resembles her dead husband. After failing to travel back, she agrees to become Tae-ha’s fake fiance and gets tangled in power politics within the family.

Where to watch: Viki Rakuten



Love: Ft. Marriage & Divorce

This K-drama revolves around the lives and relationships of three women in their 30s, 40s, and 50s who are dealing with various challenges in their marriages. The drama delves into the complexities of marriage, infidelity, betrayal, and forgiveness as each character navigates their struggles and desires. It portrays the emotional turmoil and conflicts that arise within marriages and the impact they have on individuals and families. Through its realistic portrayal of relationships, this K-drama explores themes of love, loyalty, trust, and resilience. Expect plot twists, melodrama, and a fashionable, good-looking cast.

Where to watch: Netflix



Fated to Love You

This romcom follows the story of a shy, ordinary woman named Kim Mi-young (Jang Na-ra) and a wealthy, arrogant heir named Lee Gun (Jang Hyuk). Their lives become intertwined after a one-night stand leads to an unexpected pregnancy. Despite their initial differences and misunderstandings, they are fated to be together and gradually fall in love as they navigate the challenges and joys of parenthood. If you like slow-burn romance and stranger to lovers trope, this K-drama is for you.

Where to watch: Viki Rakuten