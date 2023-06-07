Prabhas Met With Grand Applause By Fans At Adipurush Grand Trailer Launch in Tirupati

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 07, 2023

The darling of Telugu fans, actor Prabhas was greeted by a lot of love and warmth at the grand trailer launch of 'Adipurush' at Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. See more pics ahead

Flashing his charming smile, the actor drove his fans crazy

Playing Raghava in the film, the actor was seen wearing a simple white kurta pyjama

He was seen greeting some of his fans in person

Apparently, the actor got emotional while seeing the new trailer

The actor is seen waving to the crowd here

Another moment, where he made it clear as to how much does he love his fans

Directed by Om Raut, the film releases in cinemas on June 16 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam

