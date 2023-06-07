Prabhas Met With Grand Applause By Fans At Adipurush Grand Trailer Launch in Tirupati

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 07, 2023
The darling of Telugu fans, actor Prabhas was greeted by a lot of love and warmth at the grand trailer launch of 'Adipurush' at Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. See more pics ahead
Flashing his charming smile, the actor drove his fans crazy
Playing Raghava in the film, the actor was seen wearing a simple white kurta pyjama
He was seen greeting some of his fans in person
Apparently, the actor got emotional while seeing the new trailer
The actor is seen waving to the crowd here
Another moment, where he made it clear as to how much does he love his fans
Directed by Om Raut, the film releases in cinemas on June 16 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam
