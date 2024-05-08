TV Actors Who Found Their Better Halves In An Arranged Marriage Setup

By: Aanchal Choudhary | May 08, 2024
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya met on the sets of their show 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.' The actors were matched by their costar and friend Pankaj Bhatia and went ahead to tie the knot in a few months of knowing each other. Divyanka and Vivek have been married for almost 8 years now.
Just like Divyanka, her Yeh Hai Mohabbatein costar Karan Patel to tied the knot with Ankita Bhargava in an arranged marriage set up a year before Divyanka. Aly Goni played the match maker between the two of them. The couple has been married for the past 9 years now.
Jay Soni won hearts with his performance in Star Plus' show 'Sasural Genda Phool.' However, the actor later on went ahead to tie the knot with Pooja Shah, a girl, his parents introduced him to.
Amar Upadhyay tied the knot with Hetal Upadhyay 25 years ago, merely at the age of 23. The actor opted for an arranged marriage and has time and again spoken of still being head over heels with wife Hetal even today.
Kratika Sengar, met Nikitin Dheer's father at an audition where he also went ahead to tell her that he'd love Kratika to be his daughter in law. Shortly after, Kratika and Nikitin tied the knot. The duo was recently blessed with a baby girl as they embraced parenthood after 7 years of being married.
Balika Vadhu fame Neha Marda tied the knot with husband Ayushmaan Agarwal in an arranged marriage set up. The couple recently welcomed their first child.
Known for her stint in CID, Shraddha Musale too opted for an arranged marriage set up. The actress was introduced to her now husband by her mother.