Makers Of Adipurush Reserve 12,000 Tickets For Lord Hanuman: Report

Filmmaker Om Raut, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Adipurush, strongly believes that Lord Hanuman is present whenever the Hindu epic Ramayana is recited or showcased on the planet. During a trailer event for the film in Tirupati, Raut requested the film's producers to keep a seat vacant in every theatre, wherever the film is being played, in honour of Lord Hanuman.

As per reports, the makers of the film have reserved approximately 12,000 tickets for Lord Hanuman, with its proceeds being used for welfare.

As the film is nearing its release, T-Series issued a warning on social media that there is no price difference in the tickets for seats next to the one kept for Lord Hanuman.

Adipurush is set to release on June 16. Actor Devdatta Nage will essay the role of Hanuman, who plays a pivotal role in his battle against Lankesh to rescue the abducted Janaki.

Adipurush, an Indian epic mythological film based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, has been simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu languages. It stars Prabhas Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh.

Adipurush is produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod, and Vamsi of UV Creations.