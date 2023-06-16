Adipurush: Kriti Sanon, Om Raut, Others Attend Special Screening In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 16, 2023
The makers of Adipurush organised a special screening for the cast, crew and their families in Mumbai
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Om Raut's magnum opus is a retelling of the Hindu epic, Ramayan
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Among those present at the screening were Kriti, her sister Nupur and the latter's boyfriend, singer Stebin Ben
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Kriti's parents also attended the private screening of Adipurush
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Kriti will be seen essaying the role of Goddess Sita, alongside Prabhas' Lord Ram
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Devdatta Nage, who is playing Lord Hanuman in Adipurush, was spotted with his family
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Director Om Raut and producer Bhushan Kumar
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Manoj Muntashir
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Music composer Atul Gogavale
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Music composer Ajay Gogavale
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Priyank Sharma
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Thanks For Reading!