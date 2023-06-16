Adipurush: Kriti Sanon, Om Raut, Others Attend Special Screening In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 16, 2023

The makers of Adipurush organised a special screening for the cast, crew and their families in Mumbai

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Om Raut's magnum opus is a retelling of the Hindu epic, Ramayan

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Among those present at the screening were Kriti, her sister Nupur and the latter's boyfriend, singer Stebin Ben

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Kriti's parents also attended the private screening of Adipurush

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Kriti will be seen essaying the role of Goddess Sita, alongside Prabhas' Lord Ram

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Devdatta Nage, who is playing Lord Hanuman in Adipurush, was spotted with his family

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Director Om Raut and producer Bhushan Kumar

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Manoj Muntashir

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Music composer Atul Gogavale

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Music composer Ajay Gogavale

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Priyank Sharma

Photo by Varinder Chawla

