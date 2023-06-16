Adipurush: Netizens Upset After Saif Ali Khan's Lankesh Look With Ten Heads LEAKED Online

After much anticipation and hype, Om Raut's magnum opus 'Adipurush' finally hit the silver screens on Friday, and screenings of the film began as early as 4 am in several parts of the country. The retelling of the Indian epic, Ramayana, stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Goddess Sita and Saif Ali Khan as the mighty demon king Ravan, who is referred to as Lankesh in the film.

The early reviews of the film on social media presented a mixed response from the audience. While some hailed Prabhas and Kriti and the overall direction of the film, others lashed out at the makers for not working on Lankesh's look despite negative feedback post the teaser release.

The first teaser of 'Adipurush' was dropped online by the makers last year and netizens had slammed them for the caricaturish look of Raavan, along with other points. The makers had then announced a delay in the film's release and had promised to improve the VFX, but looks like not much work was done on Saif's character and look.

Saif Ali Khan's Lankesh look leaked!

Several photos and clips of Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh have been leaked online by the viewers who watched the first shows of 'Adipurush' in theatres on Friday.

Netizens shared the 10-headed look of Saif's Lankesh, and lashed out at the makers for not working on the visual effects. "#SaifAliKhan raavan is still same with same poor VFX," a user commented, along with stills of Saif from the film.

Read Also Kathmandu Mayor Threatens to Ban Indian Movies If Adipurush Makers Do Not Correct Sita's Birthplace

Adipurush in theatres

Meanwhile, 'Adipurush' opened in theatres with a massive response from the audience. Several cinema halls were rendered houseful from the first show itself and fans were seen celebrating the film's release with dhol, firecrackers, and massive celebrations.

Cutouts of Prabhas as Lord Ram were erected by his fans and decorated with garlands. The makers also reserved a special seat for Lord Hanuman in cinema halls.

'Adipurush' is said to be made on a whopping budget of Rs 500 crore and as per early estimates, the box office collection on its first day is expected to cross the Rs 50 crore mark.