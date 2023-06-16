Adipurush: Netizens Slam Makers For Cringeworthy Dialogues Like 'Jalegi Tere Baap Ki' And 'Lanka Laga Denge'

Adipurush, the multilingual 3D spectacle, released in theatres on Friday (June 16) amid much fanfare. The mythological film is directed by Om Raut and it stars Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. The film received mixed reviews from critics and fans upon its release.

A section of social media users trolled the makers of Adipurush for the film's poor VFX and also pointed out how cringeworthy the dialogues are.

Netizens slam makers of Adipurush

The film stars Vatsal Sheth as Ravan's son Indrajeet and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman. As Ravan’s men capture Hanuman and bring him to the king of Lanka, he orders that Hanuman’s tail be set ablaze as punishment.

In one of the scenes, Indrajeet asks Hanuman, "Jali kya," and Hanuman responds, "Kapda tere baap ka, tel tere baap ka... jalegi bhi tere baap ki."

While some social media users felt it was inappropriate, others said it did not fit the genre of the film. Some also asked to boycott the film. Several netizens also slammed writer Manoj Muntashir for the dialogues.

Adipurush, an Indian epic mythological film based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, has been simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu languages.

Adipurush is produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod, and Vamsi of UV Creations.

Several cinema halls were rendered houseful from the first show itself and fans were seen celebrating the film's release with dhol, firecrackers, and massive celebrations.

Cutouts of Prabhas as Lord Ram were erected by his fans and decorated with garlands. The makers also reserved a special seat for Lord Hanuman in cinema halls.

The film is said to be made on a whopping budget of over Rs 500 crore and as per early estimates, the box office collection on its first day is expected to cross the Rs 50 crore mark.