Adipurush: Prabhas Fans Openly Thrash, Abuse Man Outside Hyderabad Theatre For Negative Review (WATCH)

In a shocking incident, a man was abused and brutally thrashed outside a theatre in Hyderabad after he expressed his disappointment over Om Raut's magnum opus 'Adipurush'. The film, which is a retelling of the Indian epic, Ramayana, stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, among others.

'Adipurush' released in theatres on June 16, Friday, amid great pomp and show. Fans queued up outside theatres and screenings began in several parts of the country as early as 4 am.

While social media is flooded with mixed reviews of the film, a group of Prabhas fans turned violent in Hyderabad after a viewer criticised the actors and the makers.

Prabhas fans thrash man for negative review

Several videos of the shocking incident have gone viral on the internet, in which the viewer can be seen stating, "They have kept all monsters from playstation games in this movie. There is nothing good in the film except for Hanuman, background score and some 3D shots."

He went on to say that Prabhas was "not shown properly" in 'Adipurush' by Om Raut and and that he did not fit in the role of Lord Ram.

However, his comment did not go down well with the other audience members present around and soon, an argument broke between him and a bunch of Prabhas fans. The war of words escalated into a fight and the mob was seen attacking and thrashing the man in full public view.

Netizens criticised the behaviour of the fans and slammed them for not letting the viewer share his honest opinion.

Adipurush in theatres

Made on a staggering budget of Rs 500 crore, the makers left no stone unturned to make 'Adipurush' a hit at the box office. From visiting temples to reserving a seat of Lord Hanuman in theatres, the makers did it all to grab maximum eyeballs.

'Adipurush' was earlier supposed to release in theatres in January this year, however, it was delayed after the makers reworked on the VFX post the heavy trolling which happened after the teaser was launched last year.

However, despite the delay, the makers seem to have been unable to completely save the film and its VFX, as netizens are still unhappy with the visuals.