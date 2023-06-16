 Adipurush Twitter Reviews: Prabhas Saves The Film Despite Bad VFX
Did the audience fall in love with Adipurush or did they walk out of the screen? Here's what netizens have to say.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 16, 2023, 10:01 AM IST
Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer "Adipurush" was released in theatres on Friday and saw many fans rushing to the cinemas to watch it. No sooner, they took to social media to share their quick reviews about the recent film. Did the audience fall in love with Adipurush or did they walk out of the screen? Here's what netizens have to say.

"Adipurush is a king-sized disappointment," wrote a user who blamed the bad VFX for making the creation a big NO for watching. However, another called the film "engaging" and said the music was the best part. The mixed reactions received on the internet have made it in a way necessary for people to watch the film and give a rating themselves.

Check reactions

