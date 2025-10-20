Palestinian Couple Names Newborn Daughter, 'Singapore', To Thank Nation For Providing Aid In Difficult Times | Instagram @mustsharenews

In a touching gesture of gratitude, a Palestinian couple in Gaza has named their newborn daughter “Singapore” to honor the Southeast Asian nation for its continued humanitarian assistance during the ongoing war.

The baby’s father, who works at a local soup kitchen operated by the Singapore-based charity Love Aid Singapore, said the name symbolizes hope and appreciation for the life-saving support extended by Singaporeans during one of Gaza’s darkest periods.

WATCH VIDEO:

The soup kitchen, funded and run by Love Aid Singapore, has been providing thousands of meals daily to displaced families and children affected by the conflict. For the new parents, the charity’s help was more than just sustenance — it was a lifeline. “We wanted to show our deep gratitude to the people of Singapore. Naming our daughter ‘Singapore’ is our way of keeping that kindness alive in our hearts forever,” the father said.

The man said that he chose the name Singapore because he really loves Singaporeans and wanted to express his gratitude.

According to reports, the mother was pregnant amid escalating humanitarian challenges, with food shortages and restricted aid access severely affecting Gaza’s civilians. The act of naming the child after Singapore quickly spread online, drawing emotional reactions from people worldwide who praised the gesture as a symbol of unity and humanity amid war.

Love Aid Singapore, known for its efforts in conflict zones and disaster-hit regions, expressed humility and appreciation for the gesture As Gaza continues to face turmoil, baby Singapore’s name stands as a rare and heartwarming story — a tribute to compassion that transcends borders and a reminder that kindness, even in crisis, can inspire hope across continents.

