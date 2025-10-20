 Palestinian Couple Names Newborn Daughter, 'Singapore', To Thank Nation For Providing Aid In Difficult Times
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralPalestinian Couple Names Newborn Daughter, 'Singapore', To Thank Nation For Providing Aid In Difficult Times

Palestinian Couple Names Newborn Daughter, 'Singapore', To Thank Nation For Providing Aid In Difficult Times

In a touching gesture of gratitude, a Palestinian couple in Gaza has named their newborn daughter “Singapore” to honor the Southeast Asian nation for its continued humanitarian assistance during the ongoing war. The baby’s father, who works at a local soup kitchen operated by the Singapore-based charity Love Aid Singapore

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 04:48 PM IST
article-image
Palestinian Couple Names Newborn Daughter, 'Singapore', To Thank Nation For Providing Aid In Difficult Times | Instagram @mustsharenews

In a touching gesture of gratitude, a Palestinian couple in Gaza has named their newborn daughter “Singapore” to honor the Southeast Asian nation for its continued humanitarian assistance during the ongoing war.

The baby’s father, who works at a local soup kitchen operated by the Singapore-based charity Love Aid Singapore, said the name symbolizes hope and appreciation for the life-saving support extended by Singaporeans during one of Gaza’s darkest periods.

WATCH VIDEO:

The soup kitchen, funded and run by Love Aid Singapore, has been providing thousands of meals daily to displaced families and children affected by the conflict. For the new parents, the charity’s help was more than just sustenance — it was a lifeline. “We wanted to show our deep gratitude to the people of Singapore. Naming our daughter ‘Singapore’ is our way of keeping that kindness alive in our hearts forever,” the father said.

FPJ Shorts
Sunita Ahuja Panics After Losing Expensive Solitaire Engagement Ring, Rushes To Temple To Pray For Its Return: 'Sabka Nazar Tha...'- VIDEO
Sunita Ahuja Panics After Losing Expensive Solitaire Engagement Ring, Rushes To Temple To Pray For Its Return: 'Sabka Nazar Tha...'- VIDEO
Jain Boarding Land Deal: Ravindra Dhangekar Questions Charity Commissioner’s Decision, Seeks Case Against Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol
Jain Boarding Land Deal: Ravindra Dhangekar Questions Charity Commissioner’s Decision, Seeks Case Against Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol
Palghar News: Cyber Police Recover ₹41,550 In Online Sextortion Case After 2.5-Year Pursuit
Palghar News: Cyber Police Recover ₹41,550 In Online Sextortion Case After 2.5-Year Pursuit
UK PM Keir Starmer Recalls Lighting Diya In Mumbai, Wishes Joyful Diwali & Bandi Chhor Divas To All Indians Across Britain
UK PM Keir Starmer Recalls Lighting Diya In Mumbai, Wishes Joyful Diwali & Bandi Chhor Divas To All Indians Across Britain

The man said that he chose the name Singapore because he really loves Singaporeans and wanted to express his gratitude.

According to reports, the mother was pregnant amid escalating humanitarian challenges, with food shortages and restricted aid access severely affecting Gaza’s civilians. The act of naming the child after Singapore quickly spread online, drawing emotional reactions from people worldwide who praised the gesture as a symbol of unity and humanity amid war.

Love Aid Singapore, known for its efforts in conflict zones and disaster-hit regions, expressed humility and appreciation for the gesture As Gaza continues to face turmoil, baby Singapore’s name stands as a rare and heartwarming story — a tribute to compassion that transcends borders and a reminder that kindness, even in crisis, can inspire hope across continents.

ALSO READ: Tourist Couple Sleeps At Singapore Airport To Save ₹35,500 On Hotel Bookings

Read Also
Tourist Couple Sleeps At Singapore Airport To Save ₹35,500 On Hotel Bookings During F1 Weekend;...
article-image

A weekend stay for a couple in Singapore during the F1 race turned into a dramatic turn of events as they were stunned to know the 'astronomical' surge in the hotel prices. In a post going viral on social media, the couple shared that they chose to spend their night at the Changi Airport instead of paying over ₹35,500 ($400) for a hotel stay. Netizens reacted with mixed reactions, with some agreeing with their choice, while locals criticized them for turning one of the best airports into a sleeping zone.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UK PM Keir Starmer Recalls Lighting Diya In Mumbai, Wishes Joyful Diwali & Bandi Chhor Divas To All...

UK PM Keir Starmer Recalls Lighting Diya In Mumbai, Wishes Joyful Diwali & Bandi Chhor Divas To All...

Palestinian Couple Names Newborn Daughter, 'Singapore', To Thank Nation For Providing Aid In...

Palestinian Couple Names Newborn Daughter, 'Singapore', To Thank Nation For Providing Aid In...

Zoo Animals Join Halloween Festivities With Pumpkin Treats In USA, Adorable Visuals Go Viral

Zoo Animals Join Halloween Festivities With Pumpkin Treats In USA, Adorable Visuals Go Viral

'Sydney Turned Into Mini-India': Australian Streets Glow With Diwali Lights & LED Ramayana...

'Sydney Turned Into Mini-India': Australian Streets Glow With Diwali Lights & LED Ramayana...

'2 Ghante Ki Permission De Sarkar...': Indian Army Troops Warn Pakistan At LOC Amid Diwali...

'2 Ghante Ki Permission De Sarkar...': Indian Army Troops Warn Pakistan At LOC Amid Diwali...