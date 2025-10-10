Tourist Couple Sleeps At Singapore Airport To Save ₹35,500 On Hotel Bookings During F1 Weekend; Netizens Troll

Tourist Couple Sleeps At Singapore Airport To Save ₹35,500 On Hotel Bookings During F1 Weekend; WATCH | Instagram @mothershipsg

A weekend stay for a couple in Singapore during the F1 race turned into a dramatic turn of events as they were stunned to know the 'astronomical' surge in the hotel prices. In a post going viral on social media, the couple shared that they chose to spend their night at the Changi Airport instead of paying over ₹35,500 ($400) for a hotel stay. Netizens reacted with mixed reactions, with some agreeing with their choice, while locals criticized them for turning one of the best airports into a sleeping zone.

The video, shared by Sheri on TikTok, is going viral on social media platforms. The user shared that they had just arrived from the Bintan Islands and were unwilling to pay the skyrocketing hotel rates. "Hotel prices and lodging prices are astronomical because of the Formula One race, and we did not want to pay $400 just to rest," Sheri said in the video.

TAKE A LOOK:

Sleepers Village At Changi Airport:

After taking a long tour at the airport, the couple finally found a place to doze off before the boarding gates opened for them to catch their flight. “We’re not supposed to sleep here, but we’re looking,” Sheri said as they roamed the airport. Eventually, they found a spot in the “Sleeper Village” alongside about 30 other overnight visitors, carefully watching over their belongings.

Sheri also filmed herself freshening up at the airport’s bathroom before returning to the Sleeper Village to wind down for the night. "Wish us luck. Hoping all of our stuff stays safe around us," she added.

The couple shared their morning update, reflecting on their experience. Despite managing only about four and a half hours of sleep, Sheri expressed relief at not having to pay for a hotel. "Not the best night of sleep, but we did it. We didn't have to pay for a hotel. Wow, go us," she concluded the video.

Netizens Reactions:

Netizens had mixed reactions on the couple's move. One user wrote, "I think it's fine to sleep at the airport as long as there is mutual respect, obey law and order, be considerate, clear your own trash... Basically, be civilised bah.. It's totally okay." While one wrote, "Hahahah u choose to come here at this season of the year, u should have enough money to spend. Don’t have enough don’t come."