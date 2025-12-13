 'As If He’s TMC Worker': Netizens Slam TMC Minister Aroop Biswas For ‘Dragging’ Messi At GOAT Tour Event - VIDEO
Visuals from Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour event at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata have gone viral after the football star left early. A video shows state sports minister Aroop Biswas posing with Messi, hand tightly on his shoulder. A user on X claimed Biswas appeared to drag Messi by the hand, calling it “entitlement” and noting Messi’s awkward smile.

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 06:30 PM IST
article-image
X/@Subhsays

Kolkata: Visuals from football legend Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour event at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, showing chaos unfolding after the football star left the venue early are all over social media.

Many fans who paid a whopping amount for tickets couldn't even spot the football icon in crowd that surrounded him. The disgruntled fans showed their disapproval by booing the officials. The World Cup-winning captain was forced to leave the field early following widespread chaos

A video shared by a user on X shows the state’s sports minister, Aroop Biswas, posing for a photo with Messi, with his hand tightly gripped on the footballer’s shoulder. One user on X claimed that the minister appeared to drag Messi by the hand.

"See the entitlement here! TMC minister and Mamata's beloved brother - Aroop Biswas is dragging world cup winner legend Messi by his hand for photo as if he's some worker in the TMC party office. Awkward yet gentleman Messi had no option but to smile," the user said.

Another user said,"This man himself is the culprit. Look in the video how he is forcibly touching Messi."

Another user reacting to the video said,"Messi made the world to witness the "Great Indian Circus"

"Nobody even in Argentina gets to touch Messi at all . Extremely shameless these TMC ppl are. Smoking cigarettes in parliament, making fun of Presidents & leaders ... and now misbehaving with an international icon," another user said.

"He is touching him like a karyakarta on local political event . They had brought shame for entire nation," another user said.

Meanwhile, the police on Saturday arrested Satadru Datta, the prime organiser of the Lionel Messi football event at Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata. The development came hours after widespread chaos at the venue. which prompted the Argentine World Cup-winning captain to leave the field early.

After Messi left the stadium, angry fans also reportedly resorted to vandalism, alleging poor event management.

