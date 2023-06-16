Video: Hyderabad Man Attacked While Watching Adipurush For Sitting On Lord Hanuman’s Reserved Seat In Bhramaramba Theatre |

As Adipurush made its way to the big screens, theatre owners fulfilled filmmaker Om Raut’s request to keep one seat reserved for Lord Hanuman wherever the film is being screened. Those who watched the film in the wee hours witnessed that the reserved seat was adorned with a saffron cloth, fruits, and even an idol of Lord Hanuman.

As the screenings progressed with a large number of fans flocking to theatres across the globe, a video went viral on Twitter claiming that a person was attacked for sitting on the seat reserved for Lord Hanuman.

A Twitter user shared the video stating that the incident took place at Bhramaramba Theatre in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Watch the clip below.

During a trailer event for the film in Tirupati, director Om Raut requested the film's producers to keep a seat vacant in every theatre, wherever the film is being played, in honour of Lord Hanuman. He strongly believes that Lord Hanuman is present whenever the Hindu epic Ramayana is recited or showcased on the planet.

Adipurush, an Indian epic mythological film based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, has been simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu languages. It stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Devdatta Nage, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh.

Adipurush is produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod, and Vamsi of UV Creations.