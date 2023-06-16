 Shocking Video! Die-Hard Prabhas Fan Cuts Arm With Beer Bottle, Applies Blood On Adipurush Poster
'Adipurush' opened at the theatres amid massive fan frenzy, and while huge cut-outs of Prabhas were erected at one place, the audience was seen dancing on dhol beats and bursting firecrackers at another place.

Om Raut's magnum opus 'Adipurush' released in theatres on June 16, Friday, amid great pomp and joy. In the film, which is a retelling of the Ramayana, Prabhas is seen essaying the role of Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon plays Goddess Sita, and Saif Ali Khan has taken on the avatar of the mighty demon king, Raavan aka Lankesh.

Amid all the hullabaloo around the film's release, a shocking video of a fan has gone viral on the internet in which he can be seen slashing his arm and showering a poster of 'Adipurush' with his blood.

A video of the incident, which appears to have taken place in Andhra Pradesh or Telangana, is now doing the rounds on the internet.

In the video, a youth can be seen cheering with a broken beer bottle in his hand. He then went on to indiscriminately slash his forearm with the broken bottle, and as blood oozed out of his wounds, he applied it wildly on the poster of Prabhas in his Lord Ram avatar from 'Adipurush'.

(Trigger warning: Blood, violence; Viewer discretion advised)

Several other fans were also seen smashing coconuts in front of the poster and garlanding it, while dhol can be heard being played in the background.

Adipurush in theatres

'Adipurush' opened with a bang at theatres with shows being screened as early as 4 am in Telangana. People were seen queueing up outside theatres to watch the film and some also arrived with flowers and garlands.

A special seat for Lord Hanuman has been reserved by the makers at major theatres to keep up with the belief that he appears wherever the Ramayana is recited.

As per the early reviews on social media, the audiences are hailing Prabhas, Kriti and Saif's act in the film, however, Saif's Lankesh look is being bashed online.

