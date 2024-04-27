Producer Kundan Singh Reacts To Krishna Mukherjee's Harassment Allegations: 'She Took A Step Ahead For False Financial Claims, Legal Action Will Be Taken

Krishna Mukherjee, who was last seen in Dangal TV's show 'Shubh Shagun,' took to her Instagram handle last night to make some startling revelations about Kundan Singh, the producer of the show. The actress revealed going through a tough time because of the harassment she had endured during the show and also went ahead to reveal that she has not received her payment for almost 5 months now. The actress accused the team of locking her inside the makeup room as she was sick and was unable to shoot. While a lot of Krishna's friends from the fraternity came forward to support her, the producer has now accused the actress of making false accusations and claims for financial gains.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the producer accused Krishna of making false claims and accusations and further states that he will be taking legal actions against the actress. Mr Singh further states that Krishna had put the same allegations on two other crew members before and they were later expelled from the show on the grounds of 'disciplinary actions.' The producer further accuses Krishna of taking a step ahead for false financial claims and states that the actress refused to come to the legal preceedings. He states that the matter is already in the City civil court of Mumbai. Going ahead he accuses Krishna of a third wrongful attempt for her wrongful financial claims and then tells everyone including Krishna who have been sharing the stories that lies may run fast, but the truth eventually overtakes it.

Kundan Singh wrote, ''It's sad to see how it's so easy for some people to make false accusations, I must clarify that All the accusations being made are false and frivolous, and strict legal action will be taken against all the culprits, I must bring In the Notice of Public at large that @krishna mukherjee786 had put the exact same allegations against two people from the production house and filed an FIR on 04/10/2022 (A copy of FIR is in my possession as a piece of evidence) During that time me and my team strongly stood with her and her family and helped her at every step, I was even in touch with her father throughout the matter. Also as a disciplinary action I even fired both the employees immediately, though later on we came to know that the allegations she put on them were false and only for the sake to settle her personal grudge. Further, she took a step ahead for false financial claim, we had reached out to her for legal preceding but she refused to come which is already in the record of CITY CIVIL COURT, MUMBAI, it's disheartening to see how someone I supported so much is now putting fake allegations against me just to defame me and extract her benefit, but we have decided to take STRONG LEGAL ACTION against this wrong publication in Public Domain. This is the third wrong attempt she did for the sake of her wrongful gain, Social media is a platform to share your views but not a place to share false rumors, everyone who along with Krishna Mukherjee have been sharing the false news, please keep in mind that Lies may run fast, but the truth eventually overtakes them. BEWARE OF FAKE ALLEGATIONS AND PEOPLE WHO MISUSE SOCIAL MEDIA.''

Krishna was seen opposite Shehzada Dhami in Shubh Shagun. The show went ahead to be immensely popular on the channel.