Inside Vijay Deverakonda's ₹15 Crore Hyderabad Bungalow: From Life-Size Arjun Reddy Portrait To Home Bar

By: Sachin T | May 09, 2024
Vijay Deverakonda has some of the blockbuster films to his credit, but did you know that he also owns a bungalow worth crores in Hyderabad?
Vijay is the proud owner of a palatial Rs 15 crore bungalow in the posh Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad
The bungalow boasts of a life-sized portrait of Vijay from his film 'Arjun Reddy' -- the film which made him a superstar
His palatial abode also boasts of a home bar and an open space for Vijay to prep for his films
The gardens in the Deverakonda household are lined up with trees showering a bounty of fruits and flowers
Vijay's living room is all about neutral shades of browns and whites
It is decorated in a minimalistic fashion with an asymmetrical leaf-table and geometric-cut wall panel
His sofas too are in the shades of grey with white curtains to compliment the neutral look
Vijay's bedroom too shows his love for neutrals and whites
Vijay, who call himself an introvert, is seen spending most of his time with his darling Husky when he is home
After moving to the new house, Vijay had posted, "I bought a house so big. It scares me. Now need mum to make us all feel safe. Make it home."
