Inside Allu Arjun's ₹100 Crore Hyderabad Mansion: From Open Shower To Pool-Facing Dining Area

By: Sachin T | April 08, 2024

South superstar Allu Arjun is one of the richest actors in Tollywood

The Pushpa star is the proud owner of Rs 100 crore mansion named 'Blessing' in Hyderabad's upscale Jubilee Hills locality

The house boasts of world-class amenities, including a pool-facing dining area

The mansion also houses a temple area adorned with white marble

Allu Arjun and wife Sneha Reddy's bedroom is no less than that of a film set

One of the major attractions of the house is the open shower area right outside the bedroom

Allu Arjun's kids Arha and Ayaan have the cutest play area to themselves

The entire house has been designed in neutral shades, giving it a classy touch

The kitchen area is where the family celebrates its happiest moments

The mansion also boasts of a huge swimming pool

A nature-lover himself, Allu Arjun has made sure to have a green corner at his residence

Located on the outskirts of Hyderabad, the Rs 100 crore property comes with many other features, including an elevated parking, high security system, indoor elevators, and others

Allu Arjun's mansion 'Blessing' is perfect for his kids to host their own little parties

