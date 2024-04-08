Inside Allu Arjun's ₹100 Crore Hyderabad Mansion: From Open Shower To Pool-Facing Dining Area

By: Sachin T | April 08, 2024
South superstar Allu Arjun is one of the richest actors in Tollywood
The Pushpa star is the proud owner of Rs 100 crore mansion named 'Blessing' in Hyderabad's upscale Jubilee Hills locality
The house boasts of world-class amenities, including a pool-facing dining area
The mansion also houses a temple area adorned with white marble
Allu Arjun and wife Sneha Reddy's bedroom is no less than that of a film set
One of the major attractions of the house is the open shower area right outside the bedroom
Allu Arjun's kids Arha and Ayaan have the cutest play area to themselves
The entire house has been designed in neutral shades, giving it a classy touch
The kitchen area is where the family celebrates its happiest moments
The mansion also boasts of a huge swimming pool
A nature-lover himself, Allu Arjun has made sure to have a green corner at his residence
Located on the outskirts of Hyderabad, the Rs 100 crore property comes with many other features, including an elevated parking, high security system, indoor elevators, and others
Allu Arjun's mansion 'Blessing' is perfect for his kids to host their own little parties
