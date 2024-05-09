Sonakshi Sinha On Being Called 'Maal' By Akshay Kumar In Rowdy Rathore: 'Can Never Go Back To That'

Sonakshi Sinha and Akshay Kumar in Rowdy Rathore |

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who is currently basking in the success of her latest web series, Heeramandi, recently opened up on doing 'problematic' films in the past, including Rowdy Rathore with Akshay Kumar in which the latter was seen calling her a 'maal'. She stated that she can never go back to doing those kind of films again.

In an interaction with Times Now, Sonakshi stated that she did a lot of films after she entered the industry as she was young and naive, but even then she realised that some of them were problematic.

"I was young. I was getting the opportunity to be a part of some very big films and nobody in their right mind would've said no at that point of time. So I did them. But yes, certain things did seem off even at that time," she mentioned.

She went on to say that people in her life brought those pointers to her attention and she too listened to them because it was "constructive criticism".

Sonakshi stated that there has been a "shift in her career" ever since her 2016 film Akira hit the theatres, and referring to being called 'maal' in Rowdy Rathore, she added, "I don't think I can ever go back to being called maal. I don't think I would want to do that. Everyone grows up and needs to evolve."

Sonakshi has been all over the news of late, courtesy, her never-seen-before avatar in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus, Heeramandi. In the series, she essayed the grey role of Fareedan, who locks horns with Manisha Koirala's Mallikajaan in an endless power struggle in the lanes of Heeramandi, with the Indian Independence struggle serving as the backdrop.

Heeramandi has already become one of the most streamed series in the country, and fans have been lauding the makers and actors for showing the never-seen-before story of the courtesans of the Lahore neighbourhood.