 Rashmika Mandanna To Star Opposite Salman Khan In Sikander
Rashmika Mandanna To Star Opposite Salman Khan In Sikander

Set to be released in theatres on Eid 2025, the project will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala

PTIUpdated: Thursday, May 09, 2024, 11:46 AM IST
Animal actor Rashmika Mandanna will feature opposite superstar Salman Khan in the upcoming movie "Sikander", the makers announced on Thursday.

Salman will play the titular role in the movie, which will be directed by A R Murugadoss of "Ghajini" and "Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty" fame.

Set to be released in theatres on Eid 2025, the project will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

"Welcoming the fabulous @rashmika_mandanna to star opposite @beingsalmankhan in #Sikandar! Can't wait for their on-screen magic to unfold on EID 2025," the production company posted on Instagram.

In a post on her Instagram story, Mandanna said she is excited to be a part of "Sikander".

"You guys for a long time have been asking me for the next update and here it is.. Surprise!! I am truly grateful and honoured to be a part of #Sikandar," the 28-year-old actor wrote.

Mandanna, best known for Telugu hits such as "Chalo", "Geetha Govindam", "Dear Comrade", "Pushpa: The Rise" and "Sita Ramam", made her debut in Hindi cinema with Vikas Bahl's "Goodbye".

She was most recently seen in filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga's "Animal", opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

The actor is currently awaiting the release of "Pushpa: The Rule", which reunites her with co-star Allu Arjun. She will also star in "Chaava" with Vicky Kaushal.

