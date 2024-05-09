 Rajkummar Rao Opens Up On Buying ₹44 Crore House In Mumbai: 'Shah Rukh Khan Had Taught Ghar Aukaat Se Zyada Lena'
Rajkummar purchased the property located in a posh area of Mumbai in 2022

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, May 09, 2024, 12:06 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao, who is all set for the release of Srikanth this Friday, recently opened up on purchasing a whopping Rs 44 crore house in Mumbai, where he lives with his wife, actress Patralekhaa. He stated that it was none other than his idol Shah Rukh Khan who inspired him to take the giant leap.

Rajkummar stated that during one of their interactions, SRK had advised him to buy a house that was beyond his means. "Shah Rukh sir had taught me, 'Beta kabhi bhi ghar lega na, toh aukaat se thoda zyada lena. Phir upar wala bhi dekhta hai aur tu khud bhi zyada mehnat karega'. And I found it very fascinating," the Stree actor said.

He went on to say that it was always his dream to own a house in Mumbai, and he has now made it into a home with wife Patralekhaa.

For those unawares, Rajkummar purchased the property located in a posh area of Mumbai in 2022, and it was earlier owned by none other than his Roohi co-star Janhvi Kapoor.

On the work front, Rajkummar's upcoming film Srikanth, which is a biopic of visually-impaired entrepreneur Srikanth Bolla, is set to hit the silver screens on May 10, Friday. The film also stars Jyotika and Alaya F in key roles.

Rajkummar has yet another release this month -- Mr & Mrs Mahi, in which he will be seen sharing the screen with Janhvi Kapoor for the second time, their first outing together being Roohi.

Besides, he also has Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, in which he will be seen collaborating with Animal fame Triptii Dimri for the first time.

