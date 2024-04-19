Rajkummar Rao Admits Getting Chin Fillers 8 Years Ago To Look Confident: 'Plastic Surgery Is Too Expensive'

Rajkummar Rao, who is currently gearing up for the release of Srikanth, recently addressed claims of undergoing plastic surgery after his recent photo from Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Mumbai went viral.

The actor told Bollywood Hungama that he did not get any surgery done. Calling it a bad photo, he said it was a touch-up photo. "I wish I had such clean and flawless skin because it looks like that. I was not wearing any makeup. But I must say it looks weird even for me. It was just a bad moment caught on camera. I have not done any plastic surgery," said Rao.

Further, Rajkummar admitted to getting chin fillers 8 years ago to look confident. He said that his dermatologist suggested it, so he did it.

"Do I feel confident after that? Yes. Have I done better films after that. It has changed the perception. Acting is a visual media. I am not against it. If somebody wants to boost their confidence and the science is available, then why not. But no to plastic surgery. It is too expensive and time-consuming," concluded the actor.

After Srikanth, Rajkummar has Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, Stree 2 and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video in the pipeline.