'He Looks Horrible': Netizens Claim Rajkummar Rao Underwent Chin Surgery, Call Him Unrecognisable

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao has been all over social media of late, not because of his upcoming film Srikanth, but for his recent appearances in public. Netizens have been wondering if the actor went under the knife to get a chin surgery done, and many of them even stated that he looked unrecognisable.

Rajkummar attended Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Mumbai on Saturday night, and as soon as his photos while posing for the paps went viral, the internet was left confused. Some users also compared him to actor Rishabh Sawhney, the man who played the role of the villain in Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter.

"Rajkummar Rao after surgery now looks like that villain guy from Fighter," a user wrote, while another stated, "When I first saw the pic I literally didn't recognize him".

One of the comments read, "Ew he looks horrible," and another netizen asked, "Why are these guys so obsessed with these things".

Last year, during the promotions of his film Bheed, Rajkummar had denied going under the knife. "Nahi bhaiyya, koi plastic surgery nahi hui," he had said when he was told about the chatter around his face on the internet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajkummar is gearing up for the release of his film Srikanth, which is a biopic based on the life of Srikanth Bolla, a visually-impaired industrialist. He was the first international visually impaired student to get selected at the renowned Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The film also stars Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar in key roles, and after much roadblocks and delays, it is set to hit the silver screens on May 10, 2024.