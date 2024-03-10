 Rajkummar Rao Misses Mother Kamlesh Yadav On Her 8th Death Anniversary, Shares Emotional Note
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRajkummar Rao Misses Mother Kamlesh Yadav On Her 8th Death Anniversary, Shares Emotional Note

Rajkummar Rao Misses Mother Kamlesh Yadav On Her 8th Death Anniversary, Shares Emotional Note

Actor Rajkummar Rao, on Sunday, remembered his mother Kamlesh Yadav on her 8th death anniversary.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, March 10, 2024, 01:29 PM IST
article-image

Actor Rajkummar Rao, on Sunday, remembered his mother Kamlesh Yadav on her 8th death anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, RajKummar shared a picture from his wedding day and wrote, "You will always be the best mother in this world Maa. I know your blessings are always with me. Miss you everyday. I love you forever," followed by two red heart emoticons.

Read Also
Patralekhaa Reveals Leaving Mumbai After Breakup With Rajkummar Rao During Initial Phase Of Dating:...
article-image

Soon after the actor shared the picture on social media, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons. "Mother love always precious," a user wrote. Another user wrote, "love you brother..always."

Meanwhile, on the work front, RajKummar will be next seen the sports drama film 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' opposite Janhvi Kapoor. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'. 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' is all set to hit the theatres on April 19.

Read Also
Stree Actor Rajkummar Rao To Be Appointed As Election Commission Of India's 'National Icon' Ahead Of...
article-image

He will also be seen in the upcoming biopic 'SRI.' The story of 'SRI' revolves around the inspiring journey of an industrialist Srikanth Bholla, who did not let his visual impairment come his way, and eventually founded Bollant Industries. 'SRI' is all set to hit theatres on May 17.

Apart from this, he also has 'Stree 2' opposite Shraddha Kapoor and a family drama film 'Vicky Vidya Ka Wo Wala Video' opposite Triptii Dimri.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajkummar Rao Misses Mother Kamlesh Yadav On Her 8th Death Anniversary, Shares Emotional Note

Rajkummar Rao Misses Mother Kamlesh Yadav On Her 8th Death Anniversary, Shares Emotional Note

Jesus Revolution OTT Release Date: Know All About Cast, Plot & Platform

Jesus Revolution OTT Release Date: Know All About Cast, Plot & Platform

'Realised My Mistake': Actress Sambhavna Seth QUITS Aam Aadmi Party Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections...

'Realised My Mistake': Actress Sambhavna Seth QUITS Aam Aadmi Party Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections...

Adult Star Sophia Leone Dies At 26; Death Being Investigated As Homicide

Adult Star Sophia Leone Dies At 26; Death Being Investigated As Homicide

Shaitaan Box Office: Midnight Shows Added In Mumbai Theatres Amid High Demand For Ajay Devgn,...

Shaitaan Box Office: Midnight Shows Added In Mumbai Theatres Amid High Demand For Ajay Devgn,...