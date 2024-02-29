 Patralekhaa Reveals Leaving Mumbai After Breakup With Rajkummar Rao During Initial Phase Of Dating: 'Was Very Sad'
Patralekhaa Reveals Leaving Mumbai After Breakup With Rajkummar Rao During Initial Phase Of Dating: 'Was Very Sad'

IANSUpdated: Thursday, February 29, 2024, 03:02 PM IST
article-image

Actress Patralekhaa, who is married to Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao, has revealed that she once had a break-up with her husband during the initial phase of their relationship.

The actress spoke with the media on Thursday at the Next on Netflix event, organised at Mehboob Studios in the Bandra area of Mumbai. She will be soon seen in 'Wild Wild Punjab' and 'IC-814'. 'Wild Wild Punjab' is a road trip film in which Varun Sharma's character is taken on a road trip to get over his break up.

Taking a stroll down the memory lane, Patralekha told host Zakir Khan, "Mera Raj ke saath break-up hua tha. I was very sad and thought of leaving Mumbai. One of my friends insisted that I go on a trip to Goa and everything would be fine after that. I went to Goa and cleared my mind. However, once I came back to Bombay, I eventually got back with Raj."

She further mentioned, "My friend saw Raj and me on television and was very angry".

Patralekha and Rajkummar tied the nuptial knot on November 15, 2021, in Chandigarh.

'Wild Wild Punjab' and 'IC-814' will be available to stream on Netflix soon.

