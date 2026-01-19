'Insightful, Productive And Empowering': 12th Fail Actor Vikrant Massey Meets Minister Of Education Dharmendra Pradhan

Vikrant Massey / Dharmendra Pradhan | Instagram

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey shared a post on Instagram on Monday, which surprised one and all. The 12th Fail actor met Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, and shared the pictures from their meeting on social media. He captioned the post as, "Insightful, productive and empowering. A wonderfully stimulating conversation with Hon. Minister of Education, GOI Shri @dpradhanbjp ji. Your love for Bhartiya Bhasha & encouraging the youth of our country to embrace their roots is truly inspiring (sic)."

Vikrant further wrote, "Thank you for being so open, and allowing the space to share some ideas that would make our classrooms more vibrant and interactive 🙏🏽 Wishing you the best of health, happiness and success for all your heartfelt endeavours (sic)." Check out the pictures below...

It is not yet known why Vikrant met Dharmendra Pradhan. Is there a biopic on the cards? Well, let's wait and watch!

Vikrant Massey Upcoming Movies

Vikrant was last seen in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, which failed to make a mark at the box office. He has some interesting projects lined up, like O Romeo, Yaar Jigri, Talaakhon Mein Ek, a biopic on Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, and Dostana 2.

While Vikrant was a popular name in the OTT space, the super success of 12th Fail gave his career a boost, and currently, he is one of the most sought-after actors in the Hindi film industry.

Last year, he also won the National Award for his performance in 12th Fail. After winning the National Award, the actor had posted, "I’ve been thinking since yesterday की मैं क्या लिखूँ? कैसे आप सबका शुक्रिया अदा करूँ? And I’m still unable to. So hopefully a simple thank you from the bottom heart would suffice 🙏🏽 I’m grateful beyond words for your continued support in my journey. Thank you, thank you, thank you each one of you 🙏🏽 This dreamlike life is only because of you (sic)."