RajKummar Rao, Patralekhaa Offer Prayers At Mahakal Temple In Ujjain (WATCH)

Bollywood actors RajKummar Rao and Patralekhaa offered prayers at Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday (December 14). Several pictures and videos from their visit to the temple have surfaced on social media.

In a video shared by ANI on X (formerly known as Twitter), Patralekhaa is seen wearing a red saree and sleeveless blouse. On the other hand, RajKummar wore blue jeans and white kurta.

The couple also applied chandan tilak on their forehead and offered prayers with folded hands. Check out their video here:

#WATCH | Actor Rajkummar Rao and his wife & actor Patralekha offered prayers at Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh today. pic.twitter.com/p0lFrngmwr — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2023

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa tied the knot on November 15, 2021, after dating for 11 years. The two got married in a traditional ceremony with only their family members and close friends in attendance in Chandigarh.

Both the actors often give their fans a glimpse of their lives on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajkummar will be next seen in Tushar Hiranandani’s untitled movie which will be a biopic of Srikanth Bolla, a visually impaired industrialist. He will also share screen space with Animal actress Tripti Dimri in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. The actor also recently completed the shoot of Stree 2 with Shraddha Kapoor.

The actor will also be seen in Mr And Mrs Mahi with Janhvi Kapoor.

On the other hand, Patralekhaa will be seen as Savitribai Phule in the film Phule. The film also stars Pratik Gandhi.