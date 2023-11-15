Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa Wedding Anniversary: Presenting The Couple's Happiest Pictures Together

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 15, 2023
Actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa celebrate their second anniversary on November 15, 2023
Instagram: Rajkummar Rao
The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Chandigarh, in the midst of the pandemic, with the presence of select family and friends
The Citylights co-stars began dating much before they were cast together in filmmaker Hansal Mehta's film
Having been in a relationship for more than a decade, the two tied the knot
Rao often hails his wife to be a better actor than him
They may not be the most popularised examples of 'couple goals', but friends who've known them have only vouched for their love
The couple share a lot of interests in common including travelling, reading and watching movies and shows across the globe together
One of the highlights from their wedding was when Rao asked Patralekhaa to apply vermilion on his forehead, a ritual usually reserved for the woman
In this post on Instagram, Rao maintains that he finds his perfect dancing and party partner in his wife. Isn't that a sign of a healthy marriage?
We wish the lovely couple many more years together around the sun
