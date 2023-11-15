Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa Wedding Anniversary: Presenting The Couple's Happiest Pictures Together

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 15, 2023

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa celebrate their second anniversary on November 15, 2023

Instagram: Rajkummar Rao

The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Chandigarh, in the midst of the pandemic, with the presence of select family and friends

The Citylights co-stars began dating much before they were cast together in filmmaker Hansal Mehta's film

Having been in a relationship for more than a decade, the two tied the knot

Rao often hails his wife to be a better actor than him

They may not be the most popularised examples of 'couple goals', but friends who've known them have only vouched for their love

The couple share a lot of interests in common including travelling, reading and watching movies and shows across the globe together

One of the highlights from their wedding was when Rao asked Patralekhaa to apply vermilion on his forehead, a ritual usually reserved for the woman

In this post on Instagram, Rao maintains that he finds his perfect dancing and party partner in his wife. Isn't that a sign of a healthy marriage?

We wish the lovely couple many more years together around the sun

