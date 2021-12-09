Bengal bride impressed by R.Rao and Patralekha's wedding puts sindoor on groom's forehead; watch video

Remember Rajkumar Rao and Patraleka's wedding celebrations? The couple had went viral for their amazing shaadi scene videos, the most trending clip being the one in which bride Patraleka puts indoor on Rajkumar Rao's forehead.

Recently, a couple from Bengal tried to follow this trend set by the Bollywood celebs. The Bengali bride took to put indoor on the groom's forehead to bring twist and novelty in the age-old wedding rituals.

The moment was captured on camera and shared on Facebook, the video surfaced over the internet with attracting several likes.

Shalini's sister Krittika Sen posted the video of their wedding on Facebook. In the now-viral video we see Shalini and Ankan getting married as the female priests chant and conduct the wedding. Shalini applies indoor to her better half and they follow the act by a happy hug.

Take a look at the viral video, here:

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 03:20 PM IST