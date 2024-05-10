Rasoi Dadi Prepares Much-Loved Loaded Nachos In Food Vlog, Netizens Call It 'Yummy'

Love eating nachos with a sip of coke or your alcoholic drink? While most youngsters enjoy munching on loaded nachos, here's a video of an elderly home chef leaving the internet impressed with its recipe. In her recent video, YouTuber Vijay Nischal who is better known as Rasoi Dadi prepared crispy nachos chaat. She not only prepared the nachos, but also tasted them and went finger licking to appreciate the taste so much. The entire recipe was posted on her channel Dadi ki Rasoi.

Video: Dadi's Nachos Recipe

About the Nachos video from Dadi ki Rasoi

She started the video with a light-hearted note as she tried a quirky filter. The elderly chef tried to scare viewers by adding two chilli on her forehead and posing with them as horns. The appearance followed by her statement, "Aaj hum lagayenge sabki vaat, kyunki aaj hum banayenge Nachos Chaat (Today we will stun everyone by preparing Nachos Chaat)." After the rhyming punch, she immersed herself in making the dish and demonstrating the easy recipe to viewers. She was emptying a pack of nachos in a tray, followed by garnishing it necessary ingredients such as sauces, mayo, and veggies.

Dadi tastes her preparation

Dadi was seen taking a bite of the delicacy before the video concluded, and she was seen enjoying it. She also displayed gestures to suggest that she loved the food preparation.

Netizens react to Dadi's viral video

Being shared during late April, the clip continues to draw the attention of netizens, especially the youth who loves nachos as their time pass snack. By May 10, her recipe reel featuring nachos chaat had already won more than a lakh views on YouTube.

Notably, the comments section was full of appreciation and love for the elderly woman and her cooking skills. People shared 'heart' emojis in her praise. "Thankyou for many recipes. I love your videos," said an user expressing gratitude to the chef who regularly uploads recipe videos on her vlog. Having watched the video, foodies termed the food preparation "yummy" and "amazing."