Chocolate Banana Dosa: Yes Or No? Here's How Netizens Are Reacting To This Viral Dish

How about going a dosa date today and trying some non-classic flavours, such like the chocolate banana dosa? Yes, you read that right. There's actually a recipe which adds banana and chocolate to a traditional dish like a dosa. If you ask whether that looks appealing, we would say yes. However, the internet is going crazy with the weird food preparation.

A video showing a street food maker preparing some dosa with a twist gone viral on the internet. It opens as an usual recipe video, but later captures him placing cubes of chocolate on the hot dosa batter followed by adding some bananas to it.

The chocolate was seen melting after it was put on the flame. The chef spread it across the dosa for a even finish and taste. Two bananas were added and then carefully sliced during the process. No sooner, the fruit chunks became the 'masala' of the dosa as the next step involved rolling up the dish and making it ready to be served.

Interestingly, the chef didn't stop experimenting there. He took efforts in serving the dish with a beautiful garnish. He served the dish with some touch of chocolate syrup.

The video which surfaced on Instagram earlier this April and gathered three million views. It has received reactions from thousands of netizens. Only a few people were okay with the unique creation, while most expressed a big no for it. "Dosa ko dosa hi rehne do yaar," read comments on the viral clip. Emojis conveying both laughter and disgust surfaced.

