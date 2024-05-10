 VIDEO: Rare Sight Of A Sparrow Feeding Another Is Going Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralVIDEO: Rare Sight Of A Sparrow Feeding Another Is Going Viral

VIDEO: Rare Sight Of A Sparrow Feeding Another Is Going Viral

The video opened by showing a sparrow filling its beak with some granules of bread which appeared to be coated with butter. Later, the bird jumped backwards and went towards the other side of a coffee cup, where another sparrow waited to adorably receive the bread.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, May 10, 2024, 01:31 PM IST
article-image

A video of a sparrow visiting a food table served with some bread and Illy coffee is doing the rounds across social media. It shows the bird picking some chunks of bread in its tiny beak and offering it to another sparrow standing at the edge of the table. The beautiful gesture of the sparrow not being selfish and feeding its 'partner' is now viral. Also, it is reportedly one of the rare sights to see a sparrow chirping and gathering some food for another.

Watch video

The video opened by showing a sparrow filling its beak with some granules of bread which appeared to be coated with butter. Later, the bird jumped backwards and went towards the other side of a coffee cup, where another sparrow waited to adorably receive the bread.

As termed by internet users, the 'romantic' incident was recorded a multiple times where the two sparrows were spotted enjoying food together. They shared and ate the little food available.

Read Also
Watch: Bird does triple back flip! Video goes viral on Twitter
article-image

Netizens react

The video has been circulated across various internet platforms. Of all, one of those which has caught the attention of netizens is the one which was posted on X with the caption (translated from Hindi), "The male sparrow took his wife to a café for breakfast. He is more romantic than us."

Read Also
WATCH: Man buys caged birds only to free them into the air; viral video will melt your heart
article-image

People didn't agree that the sparrows were in a relationship, they believed that the video showed a parent and child duo where the elder fed the little one.

A birdy fact for you

A report by a bird-related page named All About Birds noted the incident to be rare. It read: "It's extremely unusual to see Chipping Sparrows and other songbirds feeding..." It is learned that the case is common among birds to feed their young ones, it is mostly not sighted.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Rare Sight Of A Sparrow Feeding Another Is Going Viral

VIDEO: Rare Sight Of A Sparrow Feeding Another Is Going Viral

Ever Tried Blue Focaccia Bread? Netizens Find Bizarre Dish 'Absolutely Disgusting'

Ever Tried Blue Focaccia Bread? Netizens Find Bizarre Dish 'Absolutely Disgusting'

Congress Kerala Recollects Cricket World Cups Won During Their Govt, Says 'BJP Insulted Cricket' In...

Congress Kerala Recollects Cricket World Cups Won During Their Govt, Says 'BJP Insulted Cricket' In...

Viral Video: Man Enjoys Fitness Goals With Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa Pushpa' Moves

Viral Video: Man Enjoys Fitness Goals With Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa Pushpa' Moves

Shocking VIDEO: Crane Falls Due To Excessive Weight During Maharana Pratap Anniversary Celebration...

Shocking VIDEO: Crane Falls Due To Excessive Weight During Maharana Pratap Anniversary Celebration...