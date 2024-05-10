VIDEO: Rare Sight Of A Sparrow Feeding Another Is Going Viral

A video of a sparrow visiting a food table served with some bread and Illy coffee is doing the rounds across social media. It shows the bird picking some chunks of bread in its tiny beak and offering it to another sparrow standing at the edge of the table. The beautiful gesture of the sparrow not being selfish and feeding its 'partner' is now viral. Also, it is reportedly one of the rare sights to see a sparrow chirping and gathering some food for another.

Watch video

The video opened by showing a sparrow filling its beak with some granules of bread which appeared to be coated with butter. Later, the bird jumped backwards and went towards the other side of a coffee cup, where another sparrow waited to adorably receive the bread.

As termed by internet users, the 'romantic' incident was recorded a multiple times where the two sparrows were spotted enjoying food together. They shared and ate the little food available.

Netizens react

The video has been circulated across various internet platforms. Of all, one of those which has caught the attention of netizens is the one which was posted on X with the caption (translated from Hindi), "The male sparrow took his wife to a café for breakfast. He is more romantic than us."

People didn't agree that the sparrows were in a relationship, they believed that the video showed a parent and child duo where the elder fed the little one.

A birdy fact for you

A report by a bird-related page named All About Birds noted the incident to be rare. It read: "It's extremely unusual to see Chipping Sparrows and other songbirds feeding..." It is learned that the case is common among birds to feed their young ones, it is mostly not sighted.