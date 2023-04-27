WATCH: Man buys caged birds only to free them into the air; viral video will melt your heart

When a man saw many birds caged by a seller, he decided to stop his vehicle and purchase the birds from him so that he could free them back into the air. The kind deed of freeing the caged birds was filmed on camera and is now doing the rounds on social media.

WATCH VIDEO

This man is buying birds just to set them free pic.twitter.com/cuHUyMwyE0 — B&S (@_B___S) April 25, 2023

Reportedly, the video surfaced on the internet some years ago, and it is back in 2023 to woo netizens. However, the act might be praise-worthy but it puts a question on the man selling them...

The man tried to free the bird from the cage, but will that be the end...? It is unknown whether the seller would make money again by trapping them and selling them to someone else.

As the video clearly suggests that the roadside vendor caged the birds to sell them to customers in exchange for money, there are purported chances that he may catch them again, cage them to take away their freedom, and indulge further in the same act of displaying them in front of people to melt their hearts and make money from it.