 WATCH: Man buys caged birds only to free them into the air; viral video will melt your heart
A video of a man buying some birds from a street vendor has gone viral on social media

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 27, 2023, 02:34 PM IST
When a man saw many birds caged by a seller, he decided to stop his vehicle and purchase the birds from him so that he could free them back into the air. The kind deed of freeing the caged birds was filmed on camera and is now doing the rounds on social media.

Reportedly, the video surfaced on the internet some years ago, and it is back in 2023 to woo netizens. However, the act might be praise-worthy but it puts a question on the man selling them...

The man tried to free the bird from the cage, but will that be the end...? It is unknown whether the seller would make money again by trapping them and selling them to someone else.

As the video clearly suggests that the roadside vendor caged the birds to sell them to customers in exchange for money, there are purported chances that he may catch them again, cage them to take away their freedom, and indulge further in the same act of displaying them in front of people to melt their hearts and make money from it.

