Watch: Bird syncs to music beats created by spoon, video goes viral

Cooking is much more fun when you have your pet around, isn't it?

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 19, 2022, 01:59 PM IST
Watch: Bird syncs to music beats created by spoon, video goes viral
In case you love browsing videos of pets having a great time with their hooman, this one is just for you. Cooking is much more fun when you have your pet around, isn't it? Haha, only till the cute one doesn't create mischief and trouble your activity.

The video which has gone viral on social media shows a man preparing potato salad along with his bird. While the man hit the spoon across the vessel to create some music, the bird perfectly synced the beats with its beak. The bird was poking the man in sync with the spoon beats.

Since being shared on Reddit, the video has won the hearts of netizens. The post was captioned to read, "Helping make potato salad." It won more than 39K upvotes and hundreds of comments towards the adorable footage.

