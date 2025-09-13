Telangana: Angry Parents Take Action Against Teacher Allegedly Harassing Girls In Nalgonda School; Video Goes Viral

Angry parents confront a teacher accused of harassing female students at ZPHS Nakirekal, Nalgonda; incident captured in viral video. | Image: X

A shocking incident has come to light from the Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) in Nakrekal Mandal, Nalgonda district, Telangana, where a teacher, identified as Srinivas, was allegedly sexually harassing female students. The allegations surfaced after the students reported the harassment to their parents, as per the media reports.

Unable to tolerate the behaviour of the teacher, the parents confronted Srinivas at the school and reportedly attacked him in retaliation. The entire incident was captured on video, which has now gone viral on social media, drawing widespread outrage from the local community and beyond.

According to reports, following the incident, the parents lodged a formal complaint with the police, and authorities have initiated an investigation into the allegations against the teacher.

This incident has once again raised concerns over student safety in schools and the urgent need for strict monitoring mechanisms to prevent harassment. The viral video has sparked debates online.