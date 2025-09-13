IIM CAT 2025: Registration Window Extended, Apply Online By September 20; Know Exam Dates

IIM CAT 2025 Registration | Official Website

IIM CAT 2025: The last date for registration for CAT 2025 has been further extended by IIM Kozhikode to Saturday, September 20, 2025, till 5 PM, allowing candidates to apply online at iimcat.ac.in for another week. The previous deadline was September 13, 2025.

Exam Schedule and Admit Card

Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 is scheduled to be held on November 30, 2025, in three shifts in over 170 cities in India. Admit cards will be made available on November 5, 2025, and candidates need to choose five test cities of their preference while filling in the registration form, with allotment final, based on availability.

Eligibility and Exam Pattern

CAT is a national-level management entrance exam for admission to IIMs and other premier business schools. The test will have three components: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA).

Registration Fee and Necessary Documents

The SC, ST, and PwD candidates have a registration fee of ₹1,300, whereas for all other candidates, it is ₹2,600. Candidates are required to upload Class 10 and 12 mark sheets, bachelor's degree/diploma certificates, work experience (if any), passport-size photograph and signature scanned, and receipt of registration fee.

Additional Opportunity for Late Applicants

This extension is an opportunity to grab for those who lost out on the first deadline, giving them a chance to compete for highly sought-after seats in India's best management institutes. The candidates should make registration a priority so that they can avoid last-minute hassle.

CAT 2025 Registration: Here's How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website-- iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link CAT 2025 registration on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to register themselves

Step 4: Fill out the application form with the required details on the portal

Step 5: Upload the important documents and click on the submit button

Note: Download the CAT 2025 registration confirmation page and take a print out for future reference.