 Odisha School Tragedy: Fevikwik Applied To Eyes Of 8 Students Asleep In Hostel; Headmaster Suspended, Inquiry Launched
HomeEducationOdisha School Tragedy: Fevikwik Applied To Eyes Of 8 Students Asleep In Hostel; Headmaster Suspended, Inquiry Launched

Odisha School Tragedy: Fevikwik Applied To Eyes Of 8 Students Asleep In Hostel; Headmaster Suspended, Inquiry Launched

Eight students at a state-run welfare school in Kandhamal, Odisha, sustained eye injuries after classmates allegedly applied Fevikwik while they were asleep in the hostel. The children, all around 12 years old, were rushed to hospital; seven remain under observation. Authorities suspended the headmaster and launched an inquiry as parents demand strict action.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 05:20 PM IST
article-image
8 Students Injured After Adhesive Applied to Eyes in Hostel | Image: X

In a shocking negligence case, eight students at a state-run welfare residential school in Odisha's Kandhamal district got eye injuries after some classmates allegedly put Fevikwik on their eyes while they were sleeping. This incident took place late in the night at Sevashram School in Salaguda, Phiringia block, raising serious questions about hostel safety, as reported by PTI.

Students Rushed to Hospital

The victims, 12-year-old boys studying in classes 4 and 5, were taken to the Gochhapada primary health centre on Friday and later transferred to the district headquarters hospital in Phulbani. According to media reports, doctors certified minor injury to the eyes but said prompt medication avoided any permanent loss of sight. One of them was sent home, while seven are under observation.

UPSC ESE 2025: Qualified Candidates Must Update DAF To Appear For Personality Test; Check Important...
article-image

Headmaster Suspended, Probe Ordered

After outrage, the district administration suspended headmaster Manoranjan Sahu with immediate effect. An investigation has been ordered to investigate lapses by hostel staff, such as wardens and the superintendent. Authorities are also trying to determine how the adhesive was accessed by the children on campus and if the act was a prank or intentional mischief.

The parents of the victims and community leaders in the locality have demanded severe punishment for those responsible. The district Collector has assured strict action against the responsible persons. The incident has reignited concerns over student safety and supervision in Odisha’s tribal residential schools.

