UPSC ESE 2025: Qualified Candidates Must Update DAF To Appear For Personality Test; Check Important Points

UPSC ESE 2025 DAF | Official Website

UPSC ESE 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has made a significant announcement for the candidates who passed the Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2025. The candidates must now update their Detailed Application Form (DAF) in order to be eligible for the Personality Test/Interview, the final step of the selection process.

The ESE Main Exam 2025, held on August 10, 2025, was announced on September 4, 2025. Following the rules of the exam, UPSC has given a 15-day time to eligible candidates for submission of DAF.

Key Points

-The academic qualifications in the DAF need to be updated by the candidates.

-They need to upload a copy of passing the required engineering degree.

-Others specific personal and professional information needs to be furnished.

-Withheld/cancelled candidature will result due to non-completion of these updates.

-Non-compliant candidates will lose eligibility for the Personality Test/Interview.

Besides mandatory academic information, candidates are also allowed to update their correspondence address, higher qualifications, achievements, work experience, and service preference. UPSC has made it clear that any details updated in this period will be taken as final and no further changes will be accepted.

The window for DAF submission will be open from September 12 to September 26, 2025, on the UPSC official portal at upsconline.gov.in. The login has to be made using the One Time Registration (OTR) credentials.

UPSC has warned that any postponement in revising the DAF or furnishing supportive documents after the specified deadline will result in automatic disqualification for ESE 2025. Candidates are thus requested to attend to this task without delay to make their progression to the interview round successful.