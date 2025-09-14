TS ICET Counselling 2025: Registration Window For Final Phase Starts; Check Details Here

TS ICET Counselling 2025 | tgicet.nic.in

TS ICET Counselling 2025: The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2025 counselling has started the final phase of the registration process for candidates seeking admission to MBA and MCA programs at the state's universities and colleges. Registration for the final round commenced on September 15, 2025, on the official website tgicet.nic.in.

With the counselling window being the last chance for seat allocation, candidates are urged to carefully check eligibility requirements, submit the necessary documents, and stick to the Telangana State Council of Higher Education's (TSCHE) rigorous deadline. The final allotment results will be available on or about September 20, 2025.

This round is especially important for students who either missed the previous rounds or wish to obtain a better seat based on availability.

TS ICET Counselling 2025: Documents required

Aspirants must bring the following documents for verification to the authorised help-line centres. Incomplete documentation may result in disqualification from the counselling procedure.

1. TS ICET 2025 rank card and hall ticket

2. Aadhaar card

3. SSC, Intermediate, and degree marks memos

4. Provisional degree pass certificate

5. Transfer Certificate (T.C.)

6. Study/bonafide certificates from Class 9 to graduation

7. Income certificate (if applicable)

8. EWS certificate and integrated community certificate (if applicable)

TS ICET Counselling 2025: Eligibility criteria

Those who passed the TS ICET 2025 are qualified to take part in the final counselling session. For the open category, aspirants must have received at least 50% aggregate marks in their qualifying degree, while reserved category applicants must have received 45% aggregate marks. Those who have already participated in previous rounds but want to change their minds can also apply.