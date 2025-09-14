RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 To Be Out Soon; Check Details Here

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 | Canva

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will shortly make available the NTPC Undergraduate (UG) CBT-1 answer key 2025. Once issued, the answer key, question paper, and response sheet will be accessible on the official RRB websites.

Applicants will also have the opportunity to raise objections to any incorrect responses. The release of the answer key is a critical step before the results are announced.

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025: How to download?

Step 1: Visit the official websites of different RRB regions.

Step 2: Next, applicants need to log in with details such as their registration number and date of birth

Step 3: After this, under the “NTPC UG Answer Key 2025” section, aspirants will find the link.

Step 4: Now, applicants can download the answer key, their response sheet, and the question paper.

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025: Objection window

If applicants discover any errors in the tentative answer key, they can file an objection online. The charge for each objection is ₹50 per question, which will be returned if the objection is correct. After reviewing the objections, the RRB will issue the final answer key, on which the results will be based.

RRB NTPC 2025: Final answer key

When the final answer key is released, RRB will announce the CBT-1 results. Those who meet the necessary cut-off marks will be eligible for the CBT-2 exam. The distribution of the answer key will provide applicants with an accurate assessment of their performance and assist them in preparing for the next steps.

RRB NTPC 2025: Exam details

The CBT-1 exam contained 100 questions in total. Aspirants will receive +1 point for each correct answer, while 0.33 marks will be deducted for each incorrect response. There will be no penalty for questions that are not attempted.

Depending on the position, there may be a typing skill exam or a computer-based aptitude test, followed by document verification.