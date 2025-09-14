TPSC Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Ends Tomorrow; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here

TPSC Recruitment 2025 | tpsc.tripura.gov.in

TPSC Recruitment 2025: Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) will close the registration window for the Professor positions in several super specialist disciplines at A.G.M.C. and G.B. Pant Hospital (Advt. No-24/2025), tomorrow, September 15, 2025. Aspirants can apply on the official website of TPSC at tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

TPSC Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruitment effort intends to fill 18 openings. The post-wise breakup is:

1. Cardiology: 2

2. Cardiothoracic Vascular Surgery

(C.T.V.S): 2

3. Neurology: 2

4. Neurosurgery: 2

5. Urology: 2

6. Gastroenterology: 2

7. Gastrointestinal Surgery: 2

8. Plastic Surgery: 2

9. Nephrology: 2

TPSC Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Aspirants from general categories must pay a fee of Rs 400, while ST/SC/BPL card holders pay Rs 350.

Read the official notice here

TPSC Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply for this recruitment, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of TPSC at tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the “Online Application” tab, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, click on the Professor registration link.

Step 4: Now, fill out the form, make the payment, upload the documents (if applicable) and then submit the form.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to apply

TPSC Recruitment 2025: Documents required

For this recruitment, candidates should submit a self-attested copy of certificates such as:

1. Proof of Age

2. All mark sheets and certificates from Madhyamik onwards

3. Attempt Certificates for MBBS, PG, and Super Specialist

4. Medical Registration Certificate from the appropriate authority

5. Permanent Resident Certificate (PRTC)

6. Caste Certificates for SC/ST candidates

7. Experience Certificates (if applicable)

8. API Score and supporting API Score sheet, if mentioned in the application

Note: All documents must be submitted within seven working days of the online application closing date, i.e., by 23.09.2025 (5:30 PM), along with the printed copy of the filled online application form. Failure to submit the documents within the given timeframe will result in the cancellation of candidature.