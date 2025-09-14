 MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Notification For 7,500 Vacancies Out; Details Here
An official notification for the recruitment of 7,500 constables in the state police department has been released by the Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (MPSSC) on the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 01:42 PM IST
MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025 | Canva

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (MPSSC) has issued an official announcement for the recruitment of 7,500 constables in the state police department. The online application process for the MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025 will commence on September 15, 2025, via the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

Aspirants may submit their applications till September 29, 2025. Changes to the submitted forms can be made until October 4, 2025. The written examination is set for October 10, 2025.

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

Those who qualify may submit applications online using the following steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MPSSC at esb.mp.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the "MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025" application link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to register themselves by entering the required details such as name, Aadhaar number, email ID, and mobile number.

Step 4: Next, aspirants need to log in by using the registration credentials.

Step 5: Now, fill out the online application form, upload the necessary documents, and then make the payment.

Step 6: Review all the details carefully and then submit.

Step 7: Download the form and take a printout of the same for further reference.

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The examination fee for unreserved candidates is ₹500, with a departmental exam fee of ₹200. Additionally, a portal fee of ₹60 is applicable via MP Online and ₹20 via Registered Citizen User. For SC, ST, OBC, and Economically Weaker Section candidates (only for Madhya Pradesh domicile), the examination fee is ₹250, and the departmental exam fee is ₹100, along with the same portal charges of ₹60 (MP Online) and ₹20 (Registered Citizen User).

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Exam schedule

The Reserved Recruitment Exam – 2025 is scheduled for October 30, 2025, in two shifts. The morning shift has reporting time from 07:30 to 08:30 AM, reading instructions from 09:20 to 09:30 AM, answer sheet filling at 09:30 AM, and the exam from 09:30 to 11:30 AM. The afternoon shift has reporting time from 12:30 to 01:30 PM, reading instructions from 02:20 to 02:30 PM, answer sheet filling at 02:30 PM, and the exam from 02:30 to 04:30 PM.

