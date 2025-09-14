 MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Registration Window Closes Today; Details Here
The registration process for Round 2 MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 will close today, September 14, 2025 by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 01:08 PM IST
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 | mcc.nic.in

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee will close the registration process for Round 2 MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 on Sunday, September 14, 2025. Those who have yet to apply for the counselling round can do so through MCC's official website, mcc.nic.in. The registration window will be open until 12 noon, according to the updated schedule.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Revised Schedule

According to the updated timetable, the following are key dates for Round 2:

1. Last date to register: September 14, 2025, up to 12 noon

2. Last date to make fee payment: September 15, 2025, up to 2 AM

3. Last date to fill choice: September 15, 2025, till 8 AM

4. Choice locking dates: September 14, 2025, from 1 PM to September 15, 2025, up to 8 PM

5. Processing of seat allotment: September 15 to September 16, 2025

6. Seat allotment result: September 17, 2025

7. Reporting at the allotted institute: September 18 to 25, 2025

8. Verification of candidates: September 26 to 27, 2025

How to register for round 2 MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025?

Aspirants can follow the processes outlined below to sign up for round 2 of MCC NEET UG counselling 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 register link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to register themselves by entering the necessary details

Step 4: Next, fill out the application form, make the payment, and upload the required documents (if applicable).

Step 5: Now, review the application form and then submit.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to register

About NEET UG Counselling 2025

NEET UG Counselling 2025 is the centralised process for medical aspirants to secure seats in MBBS, BDS, and other courses across India based on NEET UG scores, preferences, and category reservations.

