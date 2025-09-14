UGC NET Certificates 2025 Out; Here's How To Download

UGC NET Certificates 2025 | ugcnet.nta.ac.in

UGC NET Certificates 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued UGC NET 2025 certificates. Aspirants who passed the UGC NET June examinations can download their certificates from the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

UGC NET 2025: How to download the certificates?

Aspirants can follow the processes outlined below to download the certificates:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the UGC NET June 2025 certificates download link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, enter the login credentials and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the certificate will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the UGC NET certificate and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link here

Note: If aspirants have trouble downloading the certificate, they can contact ugcnet@nta.ac.in or ecertificate@nta.ac.in.

Read the official notice here

UGC NET 2025: Important dates

On July 21, 2025, the NTA released the UGC NET June Results 2025. The test took place between June 25 and June 29, 2025.

On July 5, 2025, the agency posted a tentative answer key on its website, and on July 6, 2025, applicants could challenge the answer key through an objection window. The deadline for raising objections was July 8, 2025.

UGC NET 2025: Exam details

As per the UGC data, 1,28,179 applicants were eligible for PhD admissions. Out of 7.52 lakh aspirants who applied (from 10.19 lakh enrolled), 5,269 qualified for both JRF and Assistant Professor positions, while 54,885 qualified for Assistant Professor and PhD positions.

About UGC NET Exam 2025

The UGC NET 2025 (University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test) is a test that is given all throughout India to see who is qualified to be an Assistant Professor or Junior Research Fellow (JRF) at Indian colleges and universities. It uses objective-type papers to test applicants' knowledge of the subject and their ability to teach and do research in a variety of fields.