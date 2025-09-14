UTET Admit Card 2025 Out; Check Exam Details Here

UTET Admit Card 2025 | ukutet.com

UTET Admit Card 2025: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has released the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) 2025 hall ticket. Aspirants who enrolled for the exam can now download their admit cards from the official website of UTET at ukutet.com.

The hall ticket can be viewed by providing either the registration number and password or the applicant's name and date of birth.

UTET Admit Card 2025: How to download?

To view the UTET hall ticket 2025, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UTET at ukutet.com.

Step 2: After this, aspirants need to log in by using the details such as registration number and password or name and date of birth.

Step 3: Now, the admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Next, view all the details carefully.

Step 5: Download the UTET Hall Ticket 2025 and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to download the admit card

Note: To acquire the hall ticket from the nodal centre, aspirants must bring a photocopy of their online application, two current passport-size pictures (similar to the ones provided in the application form), and a valid photo identity card as specified in their application.

UTET Admit Card 2025: What if the hall ticket can't be downloaded?

The UBSE has also stated that applicants who are unable to download the hall ticket can obtain it at the relevant examination centre in their preferred test city. This facility will be open during office hours on September 25 and 26th, 2025.

UTET 2025: Exam details

The UTET 2025 will take place on September 27, 2025, in two sessions. Paper I of the UTET will be conducted from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., while Paper II will be taken from 2:00 p.m.