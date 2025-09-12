 SBI Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 63 Manager Posts Starts; Check Documents Required List Here
SBI Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 63 Manager Posts Starts; Check Documents Required List Here

SBI Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 63 Manager Posts Starts; Check Documents Required List Here

The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited qualified applicants to submit online applications for the position of Manager (Credit Analyst) under Advt. No. CRPD/SCO/2025-26/11. The recruiting effort intends to fill 63 openings.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 06:06 PM IST
article-image
SBI Recruitment 2025 | Canva

SBI Recruitment 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited qualified applicants to submit online applications for the position of Manager (Credit Analyst) under Advt. No. CRPD/SCO/2025-26/11. Applicants can apply for these positions at sbi.bank.in until October 2, 2025. The recruiting effort intends to fill 63 openings, with 58 normal vacancies and 5 backlog vacancies.

SBI Recruitment 2025: Age limit

Aspirants should be between the ages of 25 and 35 as of August 31, 2025.

SBI Recruitment 2025: Documents required

SBI Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 63 Manager Posts Starts; Check Documents Required List Here
SBI Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 63 Manager Posts Starts; Check Documents Required List Here

1. Photograph

2. Signature

3. Detailed Resume

4. ID Proof (PDF)

5. Proof of Date of Birth

6. Caste certificate (if applicable)

7. PwBD certification (if applicable)

8. Income & Assets Certificate (if applicable) for EWS candidate

9. Educational Certificates: Relevant Mark-Sheets/ Degree Certificate

10. Experience certificates

11. Form-16/Offer Letter and Latest Salary slip from current employer

12. No Objection Certificate (NOC) from present employer (mandatory if working in a Government Institute/Public Sector Unit/Public Sector Bank)

13. Biodata

14. DECLARATION/UNDERTAKING-1 regarding the post-qualification experience.

15. DECLARATION/UNDERTAKING-2 regarding NO DISCIPLINARY PROCEEDINGS/VIGILANCE CASE.

Read the official notification here

SBI Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Aspirants from the General/EWS/OBC categories must pay a fee of Rs 750, whilst SC/ST/PwBD candidates are exempt from fees and intimation charges.

SBI Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To fill out the application form for the recruitment, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in

Step 2: Go to the Careers tab and then click the Manager registration 2025 link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to register themselves and then login to apply.

Step 4: Next, fill out the form, make the payment, and then submit the form.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply

SBI Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection process consists of shortlisting and an interview. Meeting the minimum qualifications does not guarantee an interview call, as shortlisting will be based on parameters set by the bank. The interview carries 100 marks, and the qualifying marks will be decided by the bank. The final merit list will be prepared based on interview scores, and if multiple candidates score the same, older candidates will be ranked higher.

