 HPSC Recruitment 2025: Last Chance To Apply For ATO & TO Vacancies Today; Check Eligibility Criteria Here
HPSC Recruitment 2025: Last Chance To Apply For ATO & TO Vacancies Today; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

The deadline to apply for the positions of Treasury Officer and Assistant Treasury Officer ends today, September 12, 2025. The application cost for male applicants from the General category and other reserved categories in other states is Rs 1000.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 05:12 PM IST
article-image
HPSC Recruitment 2025 | Canva

HPSC Recruitment 2025: The deadline to apply for the positions of Treasury Officer and Assistant Treasury Officer under Advt. No. 23/2023, today, September 12, 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the positions through HPSC's official website, hpsc.gov.in.

HPSC Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

The Commission also raised ATO openings from 30 to 54. The category-wise breakup of these posts is:

1. General/Unreserved: 30

2. Deprived Scheduled Castes of Haryana: 6

3. Other Scheduled Castes of Haryana: 5

4. Backwards Classes-A of Haryana: 6

5. Backwards Classes-B of Haryana: 2

6. Economically Weaker Section of Haryana: 5

Note: The TO vacancies remain unchanged.

Direct link for the notification for the reopening of the application window

HPSC Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply for this recruitment, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the Advertisements tab, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, click on the application links available against Advt No. 23 of 2023.

Step 4: Next, aspirants need to register themselves and then login.

Step 5: Now, fill out the application form, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 6: Download the form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply

HPSC Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application cost for male applicants from the General category and other reserved categories in other states is Rs 1000. All female applicants in the General category and all reserved categories in other states, as well as male and female aspirants in Haryana's SC / BC-A / BC-B / ESM and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories, would be required to pay a Rs 250 fee.

Click here for the ATO/ TO official notification 2023

HPSC Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The minimum age limit for applicants is 18 years, while the maximum age limit is 42 years. Age relaxation will be provided as per the applicable rules. Candidates must possess a graduate degree in any discipline to be eligible.

