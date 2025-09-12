HCL GET Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 27 Posts Closes Today; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here

HCL GET Recruitment 2025 | hindustancopper.com

HCL GET Recruitment 2025: The Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) will close registrations for Graduate Engineer Trainee positions across different disciplines/cadres today, September 12. Aspirants are able to apply for these positions on the official website of HCL at hindustancopper.com. The recruitment effort intends to fill 27 openings.

HCL GET Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have passed the GATE Examination in either 2023/2024/2025 or have a valid GATE score from 2023, 2024, or 2025.

The maximum age limit for the post of Graduate Engineer Trainee is 28 years as of 01/08/2025. However, candidates from reserved categories are eligible for age relaxation as per government norms.

Read the official notification about the detailed eligibility criteria and details

HCL GET Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply for this recruitment, aspirants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of HCL at hindustancopper.com.

Step 2: Go to the career tab, available on the homepage.

Step 3: Next, click on the GET registration 2025 link.

Step 4: After this, fill out the form, make the payment, and then submit the form.

Step 5: Now, the confirmation page will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply

HCL GET Recruitment 2025: Documents required

The documents required for this recruitment are:

1. Xth passing certificate

2. XIIth passing certificate

3. Mark Sheet of Graduate Degree or Post Graduate Degree, as applicable

4. GATE 2023/2024/2025 Admit Card and Score Card

5. Caste Category Certificates

6. Identity card for those who are in the final year/semester examination

7. Documentary evidence of converting CGPA / GPA / SGPA to percentage duly issued by the University / Institute

HCL GET Recruitment 2025: Application fees

General, OBC, and EWS applicants must pay a processing cost of Rs 500, while all other applicants, including PwBDs, are excused from paying fees.