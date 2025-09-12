DSSSB Assistant Teacher Notification 2025 Released; Check Selection Process Here

DSSSB Assistant Teacher Notification 2025 | dsssb.delhi.gov.in

DSSSB Assistant Teacher Notification 2025: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) issued the official announcement for the recruitment of Assistant Teachers (Primary) under Advt. No. 05/2025. Qualified applicants may submit applications through the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in from September 17 to October 16, 2025.

DSSSB Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruitment intends to fill 1180 vacancies. The post-wise details are:

1. Assistant Teacher in the Directorate of Education: 1055

2. Assistant Teacher in the New Delhi Municipal Council: 125

Note: The pay scale is 35,400– 1,12,400/- (Pay Level– 6), Group: ‘B’ (General Central Service, Non-Ministerial, Non-Gazetted)

DSSSB Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Aspirants from unreserved categories must pay a fee of Rs 100; however, women, Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwBD, and ex-servicemen are exempt from paying the fee.

Note: Applicants should only use SBI epay to pay the required costs while submitting their applications online. Any other payment method will not be accepted or taken into consideration, and the money paid will be regarded as forfeited. Under no circumstances can the application fee be reimbursed once it has been paid.

Read the official notification here

DSSSB Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply for this recruitment, aspirants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Step 2: Next, go to the recruitment notification for Assistant Teacher posts.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to register themselves by creating a new account or log in using existing credentials.

Step 4: Now, finish the online application form by entering the details such as personal, educational, and contact details.

Step 5: Upload necessary documents, pay the application fee, and then submit.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

DSSSB Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025: Minimum qualifying marks

The minimum qualifying marks for the written examination (objective) are:

1. General/EWS: 40%

2. OBC (Delhi): 35%

3. SC/ST/PH (PwBD): 30%

4. Ex-servicemen will be given 5% relaxation in their respective categories, subject to a minimum of 30%

DSSSB Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025: Selection process

A one-tier test is used to select candidates for Assistant Teacher positions. The written test will consist of 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) for a total of 200 points. Applicants will be given two hours to finish the exam. The questions will be bilingual in Hindi and English, except language-specific papers, which will be administered entirely in the corresponding language.

Negative marking will be used in the examination, with 0.25 points lost for each incorrect answer. This is to ensure accuracy and penalise guessing.