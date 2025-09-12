Viral Video Shows Unnao ITI College Students Doing Cleaning Work, Sparks Outrage

Viral Video | X (@bstvlive)

Viral Video: A shocking video from Station Road ITI College in Unnao has created outrage after it revealed that children are being asked to clean the campus rather than attend school. The viral video, heavily shared on social media, shows students holding brooms and shovels sweeping the floors and cleaning the campus instead of doing their usual studies.

The clip has induced widespread outrage from parents, education activists, and netizens, who claim that the institution is neglecting its key responsibility of imparting education. Instead of books and instructional materials, students were allegedly given cleaning gear, which raised serious doubts about the administration's work ethic and priorities.

The video has generated massive public outcry, with many expressing their dissatisfaction with the fact that students are required to engage in such activities rather than studying. Education experts insist that schools should establish a platform that values learning and the development of skills as opposed to physical labour.

The authorities are likely to re-examine the case and take action to prevent such practices from continuing. The video going viral has drawn attention towards the necessity of more stringent checks on educational institutions to protect the rights of students and uphold the essence of education.

This case has again sparked the debate surrounding the quality of education and monitoring of government-affiliated and run institutions. Experts opine that if students are pushed into labour rather than study, it undermines the whole purpose of education programs meant to empower the youth. Authorities are being urged to investigate the incident urgently and ensure no repeats of such incidents in the future.